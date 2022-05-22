16-Year-Old Afghanistan Boy Turns Garbage Into Toys As Many Parts of Country Struggles With Scarcity

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:36 AM PDT, May 22, 2022

A 16-year-old inventor in Afghanistan's Khost province is making beautiful, working toys out of the most humble of materials: garbage.

A teen in Afghanistan is making beautiful, working toys out of the most humble of materials: garbage.

Shakirullah lives in Khost province, near the border with Pakistan.

With department stores and Amazon deliveries in short supply, he got resourceful.

The 16-year-old scours dumps and fields of rubble for the raw materials he needs. What looks like refuse to almost anybody else looks like the beginnings of a toy tractor.

Shakirullah draws a schematic for his replica, and then gets to work. 

His creations even have working parts, which he proudly demonstrates for reporters. 

Many parts of Afghanistan have struggled with scarcity, both before and since the Taliban re-took control of the country in August 2021. 

Much of Afghanistan’s foreign assets are now frozen. 

In another part of Khost, people use snow to keep their food cool, since there is no other refrigeration.

And half of the country’s population faces acute hunger, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
 
It is out of that scarcity that people like Shakirullah somehow make art, and toys.

Next up for him? A front end loader. It’ll be a beauty.

Related Stories 

Meet Sachi, a Japanese Artist Who Creates Life-Like 3D Cat Portraits
Meet David Zinn, a Chalk Artist Who Creates 3D Characters Using Everyday Things Seen Outdoors
26 Teenage Girls on Afghanistan National Soccer Team Have Been Granted Asylum in Portugal
Artist Recreates Picasso’s Guernica on Destroyed Bridge in Ukraine News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police
1

Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police

Crime
Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged
Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged
2

Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged

Crime
Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'
Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'
3

Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'

Health
Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm
Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm
4

Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm

Offbeat
Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage
Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage
5

Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage

News