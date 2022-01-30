Sachi, a Japanese artist, goes to great lengths to create life-like cat creations, and it can take her days to make one of her unique 3D cat portraits.

She spares no detail to craft each masterpiece using felt, glass, and even real cat whiskers.

"When I think about how to present the uniqueness, not just the color, I would buy a great amount of felted wool," she explained.

"For example, I have dozens of types just for white color. I would carefully select the material from them so that it will look like the real cat. I'm extremely particular about this."

The most painstaking part of her process is crafting the cat's eyes. She uses glass spheres layered on top of acrylic paint and sand in a process that can take up to a week.

But she says it really brings her work to life.

"I think that the moment when the cat's spirit enters into the artwork can be presented through the eyes," she said. "In that sense, I have been very particular about how to make the eyes."

Sachi won't disclose how much she charges for her work, but she says she has had a steady stream of orders since posting her work on social media in 2015.

For some cat lovers, the authenticity of her creations is priceless.

Related Stories