Carole Baskin Reacts to Florida Tiger Attack That Led to the Big Cat's Shooting Death
“The blood of Eko tiger is on the hands of those who show off on TV," Carole Baskin said.
Carole Baskin has chimed in on the killing of a rare Malaysian tiger in Florida after the big cat bit a contract worker who got too close.
Expressing outrage, the Tiger King" star said, "People see others behaving stupidly, online, and showing off. Then they think they can do that, too, and that ends in tragedy."
The Naples Zoo reopened on Friday after closing for a day following the Wednesday attack.
River Rosenquist, 26, faces a long recovery after being mauled by Eko the tiger. A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the tiger after the animal latched onto the contractor, who provides cleaning services to the zoo.
“Once they become adults, they will kill you,” said Baskin. “Just like Eko, who was 8 years old. He became an adult when he was about 5 years old, and it was not safe to touch him after that point.”
Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, also said she believes animals should not be placed on display for the ticket-buying public.
“It’s just wrong,” said Baskin. “So please, never pay to see a captive big cat unless it’s at a sanctuary where they’ve been rescued and given a safe place for the rest of their lives, but they’re never bred for life in captivity.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Fallen US Soldiers From Wars Past Recovered in 2021 and Brought Home by Defense POW/MIA Accounting AgencyHeroes
Crime Novelist Patricia Cornwell Tweets She Is Not 'Karen' Patricia Cornwall on Delta FlightOffbeat
Not As Many Americans Are Making New Year Resolutions for 2022, New CBS Poll RevealsHuman Interest
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Says She Is 'Scapegoat' for Jeffrey Epstein Sex Abuse CrimesCrime
Colorado Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' Sentence Slashed From 110 Years to 10 Years After OutcryCrime