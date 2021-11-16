Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Face Off in Competing Shows

They’re back! Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are facing off again, but this time with competing shows.

“Tiger King 2” kicks off Wednesday on Netflix, even as Joe Exotic remains behind bars serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to murder Baskin.

Meanwhile, Discovery+ is airing “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.”

“Baskin and her husband, Howard, investigate the treatment of big cats, exposing animal trafficking, animal abuse and illegal zoo tours, while coming into contact with dangerous operators,” according to the show’s description.

On Monday, she and her husband went to court to keep all footage of them from being included in “Tiger King 2.”

“When they contacted me, I told them to lose my number. So I was shocked when I saw they were using my image in the new trailer,” Baskin said. “We filed a lawsuit. I think anyone would hate to be portrayed in such a false manner.”

“Tiger King 2” delves deeper into the story of Baskin’s late husband Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. His grown children suggested he was killed and fed to the tigers.

Baskin maintains she knows nothing about his disappearance.

“If this was supposed to be about the animals, what does Don Lewis’ disappearance have to do with the animals?” Howard said.

Baskin has described her current husband as her rock. Other people have cracked that he should sleep with one eye open.

“Do people say, ‘Howard, you better watch yourself’?” Steven Fabian asked.

“Some of the comments have been that tone,” Howard replied. “But think about it. I would have to be the dumbest man in the world if there was the lightest doubt in my mind about my wife.”

Related Stories