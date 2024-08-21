A Texas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot to death a teenager while "smack talking" during a video game, authorities said.

Deeven Letroy Jones, 35, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence following his arrest Sunday by police. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $260,000 bail, according to online records.

Officers responding to a 911 call discovered 16-year-old Tavion Swindell, a high school football player, shot in the chest, according to police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died, authorities said.

A witness allegedly told police Jones and the teen had been playing video games when the two began exchanging barbs over who could beat who, authorities said.

Jones pulled out a gun, pressed it against the teen's chest and pulled the trigger, police said.

He allegedly took the weapon and fled, asking the witness to wait for a while before contacting authorities, police said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for more information about the case to the district court clerk in Tarrant County.