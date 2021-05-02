16-year-old Robby Boyce from Ohio loves baseball and playing the piano, but having a stroke almost took those abilities away. “I just remember waking up in the hospital,” he explains.

Robby’s father recalls finding out his son had collapsed while at the gym. “I got a call from my wife,” he says, visibly emotional. “I’m so sorry… I thought I would be stronger.”

According to Robby’s doctor, Dr. Mark Bain, he had a very rare type of stroke, which is bleeding at the base of the brain and in the fluid spaces in the brain.

He explains that although a stroke in someone as young as Robby is rare, his youth most likely helped him recover. “I think the brain has a more plastic nature at that point, and it’s able to sort of rewire itself and to have other areas of the brain helped damaged areas out.”

Not only did Robby survive the stroke, but he also came through a medically induced coma. He also had to push through rehabilitation and learn to talk, walk, and feed himself all over again. Robby said, “I believe I was in ICU for about a month, and then rehab center for about two months after that.”

Now, Robby’s doctor says things are getting better. “I think his long-term prognosis is excellent. I think he is going to be a normal individual and very high functioning in society.”

Now that the ordeal is over, Robby’s parents call him a miracle. And considering that Robby has gone from two catastrophic brain bleeds to playing with his high school’s baseball team in just six months, most would agree. And Robby is ready to get back to normal. “I’m so excited to be on the field and help out my team!”

Related Stories