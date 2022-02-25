1,600 Baseball Cards Found Hidden Under Wallpaper When Idaho Homeowner Renovates Fixer Upper

Sports
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PST, February 25, 2022

Unfortunately, an appraiser says the cards are of little value. "I'm not sure I have the heart to rip them down," the homeowner says.

When Melissa Bordt purchased a fixer upper house in Boise, Idaho, for $324,000, she knew she had a lot of work to do. 

Renovations started immediately, and no room needed more work than a bedroom with an ugly green wall.

“I went in, got brave, said I’m gonna deal with whatever was underneath these,” Bordt said.

The first step was peeling off the faux tile wallpaper. The more she peeled, the more she revealed. Hidden behind the wall, she discovered a giant collection of baseball cards.

There were a whopping 1,600 cards in total. 

Bordt found out that the collection belonged to Chris Nelson, who grew up in the house and had plastered the cards to his bedroom wall 30 years ago.

“I could see his childhood happening in this bedroom,” Bordt said. 

According to memorabilia appraiser Leila Dunbar, the collection is unfortunately of little value. She says cards from the 1980s were mass produced, and the fact that they were glued to a wall doesn’t help either.

“Here's the way I look at it. It's a piece of art,” Dunbar said. 

Bordt says she may just cover up the wall, and maybe those cards will be found again in another 30 years.  

"I'm not sure I have the heart to rip them down," Bordt said.

Related Stories

Virginia Family Discovers Secret Room and Collectible Coins Behind Hidden Door in New Home
Hidden Tunnel Not Seen Since 1895 Found by Illinois Homeowners
Massachusetts Treasure Hunter Finds $46K Hidden In Floorboard of Family's Attic 
Family Finds Hidden Door in New Home That Leads to Secret RoomOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ukraine Marine Vitaly Skakun Becomes Symbol of Resistance After Blowing Up Bridge While on It to Stop Russians
Ukraine Marine Vitaly Skakun Becomes Symbol of Resistance After Blowing Up Bridge While on It to Stop Russians
1

Ukraine Marine Vitaly Skakun Becomes Symbol of Resistance After Blowing Up Bridge While on It to Stop Russians

Politics
Woman Who Says She Was Groped in Las Vegas Casino Explains Why She Confronted Suspect: 'This Isn’t OK'
Woman Who Says She Was Groped in Las Vegas Casino Explains Why She Confronted Suspect: 'This Isn’t OK'
2

Woman Who Says She Was Groped in Las Vegas Casino Explains Why She Confronted Suspect: 'This Isn’t OK'

Crime
Florida Girl Wrongly Jailed for 11 Days Over Bomb Threat Was Framed by Bully, Mom Says
Florida Girl Wrongly Jailed for 11 Days Over Bomb Threat Was Framed by Bully, Mom Says
3

Florida Girl Wrongly Jailed for 11 Days Over Bomb Threat Was Framed by Bully, Mom Says

News
6-Year-Old Massachusetts Boy in Need of Heart Transplant Becomes Honorary Police Officer
6-Year-Old Massachusetts Boy in Need of Heart Transplant Becomes Honorary Police Officer
4

6-Year-Old Massachusetts Boy in Need of Heart Transplant Becomes Honorary Police Officer

Human Interest
Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says
Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says
5

Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says

Politics