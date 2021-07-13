17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released Into Los Angeles Oceans, Causing Beach Closures | Inside Edition

17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released Into Los Angeles Oceans, Causing Beach Closures

News
A sign at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey announces the beach is closed.A sign at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey announces the beach is closed.
A sign at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey announces the beach is closed.(Getty)
By Johanna Li
First Published: 9:45 AM PDT, July 13, 2021

At the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa Del Ray, Los Angeles' oldest and largest wastewater treatment plant, 17 million gallons of sewage only accounts for 6% of the daily load.

Los Angeles beaches were closed Monday after 17 million gallons of unfiltered sewage spilled into the oceans. Public health officials are now warning residents to avoid affected waters pending test results from water samples.

The closed beaches, from El Segundo to Dockweiler State beaches, account for about four miles of shore and will remain closed until the water sample tests come back negative for bacteria, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The wastewater discharge was intentional, Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant officials said. The sewage plant in Playa Del Ray was clogged after being overwhelmed Sunday afternoon, and officials made the emergency decision to discharge 17 million gallons of sewage one mile offshore instead of the typical five miles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The intentional discharge was meant to prevent an even larger spill, officials said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor attributed the clog to a mechanical failure, according to a tweet.

“I understand that the plant was able to prevent an even larger spill, but we are going to need answers about how and why this happened,” she said on Twitter.

The Hyperion sewage treatment plant is Los Angeles’ oldest and largest wastewater treatment plant, and 17 million gallons of sewage accounts for only 6% of its daily load, the LA Times reported.

It has been in operation since the late 1800s, and was designed to accommodate 450 million gallons of wastewater per day, according to the Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment website.

Related Stories

What You Need To Come Prepared for This Summer's 1st Concert
Officers in Phoenix Forced to Break Car Window to Rescue a 2-Year-Old Trapped Inside Hot Car
18 People Killed by Lightning at Popular Tourist Attraction in Northern India, Many While Taking Selfies
100 Baby Endangered Turtles Released Back Into the Sea in SingaporeAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
1

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows

Offbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
2

Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing

Crime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
3

Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000

Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
4

19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide

Human Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
5

Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens

Animals