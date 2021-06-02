A brave teen came to the rescue as her four dogs faced off with a big brown bear that was trying to invade the house’s yard with two cubs.

The bear was captured on video swiping its paw at one of the pups, when 17-year-old Hailey Morinico ran out and pushed the bear off the wall with her own two hands. She then grabbed all the dogs and ran inside to safety.

Hailey told Inside Edition she suffered only a sprained finger in the confrontation.

“I had seconds to react. And so, in those few seconds, I went over to the bear and my first instinct was to push it off the ledge it was on,” Hailey said. “Honestly I didn’t even register that it was a bear until after I pushed it, I was like, oh my god, I just pushed this bear."

Aside from some minor scratches, the little dog that was swiped is “perfectly fine,” as are the other pups, the teen says.

“I stared at it right in the face and I was just stunned with myself that I even did that. I didn’t know I had it in me,” Hailey said.

Related Stories