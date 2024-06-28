A 62-year-old Jamaican-American man from Florida has gone missing in Jamaica leading to a $1 million reward for any information on his whereabouts, according to reports.

Jamaica Constabulary Force announced the disappearance of Fabian “Fabion” Hammond on June 18. Cops say he was last seen at his home in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 15 and was seen with a white shirt, blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Hammond reportedly boarded a flight at Miami International Airport and arrived on June 15 at the Norman Manley International Airport where a friend picked him up. He then was seen at his home before vanishing, according to Local 10.

“He hasn’t spoken to anyone at all; it’s just kind of alarming to us. It’s not in his nature to go MIA, and not let anyone know what he’s got going on,” his daughter, Fiona, told Local 10.

Fiona told Local 10 her father was building a small strip mall in the nearby town of Saint Ann.

“He is actually proud of the business that he is building up right now. He tends to like to brag about it, so I mean, just the fact that he went MIA. There is nothing being done to the business is just kind of alarming to us,” Fiona said. “That’s what is scary.”

Friends tell the Jamaica Star that police went to Hammond’s home, where they found the luggage that he traveled with. Hammond’s girlfriend also reportedly hasn’t heard from him, according to Jamaica Star.

Hammond reportedly has other properties in the island nation and is frequently in Jamaica for business, according to Jamaica Star.

Fiona says that her father was slated to return to South Florida on June 30, according to Local 10.

Fabian Hammond is related to Beres Hammond, a 68-year-old Jamaican reggae star, according to Jamaica Star.

Now, a $1 million reward has been announced for anyone who has information leading to the whereabouts of the missing businessman.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Jamaica Constabulary Force for more information and has not heard back.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hammond is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police Station at 876 922 2842, or 119.