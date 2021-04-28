1st Juror From Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks Publicly, Says Everyday in the Courtroom 'Felt Like a Funeral' | Inside Edition

1st Juror From Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks Publicly, Says Everyday in the Courtroom 'Felt Like a Funeral'

In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction April 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.
Brandon Mitchell was once known as juror 52. Now that the trial against Derek Chauvin has ended, he can finally speak out.

The first juror that deliberated in the Derek Chauvin trial has spoken publicly about his experience in the courtroom. Brandon Mitchell, a 31-year-old basketball coach, called the experience "dark."

"It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day," Mitchell said on CNN.

"As the case went on his demeanor kind of changed to more of a confused look as this isn't how it's supposed to go," he said. 

Mitchell said he "didn't see any remorse" on Chauvin's face.

The most convincing testimony, he says, was when pulmonary expert Martin J. Tobin explained that there was "absolutely no way" that Floyd's chest could expand properly to breathe as he was pinned down by Chauvin.

"Once Dr. Tobin was finished with his testimony, I felt like the trial was done. He spoke everything in laymen's terms, and it made sense," he said. 

Mitchell said during the hours of deliberation the jurors spent much of the time arguing with one person who raised doubts about Chauvin's guilt.

Chauvin was ultimately convicted on all three charges in the death of George Floyd. 

