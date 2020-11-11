2 Bronx Teens Charged With Killing Woman After She Released Intimate Photos of Alleged Killer

A 20-year-old Bronx woman was brutally murdered in what was allegedly revenge after the victim released intimate photos of herself and the suspect, according to reports. The 15-year-old female suspect allegedly lured victim Nyla Bond inside her father's building on Macombs Road in Mount Eden on Nov. 2, where her alleged accomplice was waiting inside with a knife, the New York Daily News reported.

Surveillance video released from the night of the murder shows Bond and her friend walking on the fourth floor of the apartment building as two men waited down the hallway. The two men then attack the women, stabbing the victim in the chest, police told the Daily News.

Bond died in the hospital at Bronx Health Care System.

Police officials say that the suspect had a previous sexual relationship with the victim and allegedly became enraged upon learning about the photos, the outlet reported.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested two days after the slaying. Both teens were charged with murder, manslaughter, and weapon possession. Cops are still looking for a third suspect, who allegedly hit Bond with what appeared to be a cane, the outlet reported.

Police said the female suspect was upset that intimate photos of the two women were released.

The victim's mother said the accused 15-year-old girl was a friend of her daughter. The victim's mother told the Daily News the girl was apparently mentally ill and had even reached out to the mother after the killing.

“(She was) saying Nyla was my friend, and when no one was there for me, she was there for me,” the mother, Shadonna Watson, told the outlet.

“I don’t care how old they are,” Watson said. "They savagely murdered my daughter. My daughter was a beautiful person. She was loved.”

The names of both suspects are being withheld because of their ages.

RELATED STORIES

Canada Man Arrested in Connection With Halloween Stabbing That Killed 2 and Injured 5

Richard Munoz, Lancaster Man Shot Dead by Police, Was Awaiting Trial for Allegedly Stabbing 4 People

14-Year-Old Suspect in Tessa Majors Slaying Jumps From Car on Way to Court