Canada Man Arrested in Connection With Halloween Stabbing That Killed 2 and Injured 5

A 24-year-old Canadian man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of two people and attacks on five others on Halloween night in Quebec City, CBS News reported.

"Yesterday evening we were plunged into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man, who does not live in Quebec, came with the intention of claiming as many victims as possible," Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon told reporters, adding that the suspect had allegedly made a threat of violence in 2014. The attack took place near the National Assembly Saturday about 10:30 p.m. Five people were taken to the hospital with lacerations and were expected to survive, the outlet reported.

The dead were identified Sunday as Quebec residents Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, police said. According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker allegedly "slit the throat" of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel, and there was "a lot of blood," the outlet reported.

The suspect then fled down Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed before heading to the Old Port, where the other victims were injured.

"My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work."

