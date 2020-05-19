Man Who Was Angry Over Coronavirus Lockdown Slashes Couple With Machete: Cops

A homeless man in Nashville has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he attacked a married couple Sunday because he says he was upset with the coronavirus lockdown, according to police. The unprovoked attack has left Kevin Craft, 55, and Leanne Craft, 50, in critical condition.

Kelvin Edwards, 35, entered a storage facility Sunday afternoon and allegedly began swinging his machete around without warning, police said. He struck the Crafts and continued to do so, even after they were badly bleeding on the floor inside the facilities main office, cops said.

Witnesses called 911 and cops responded immediately. Edwards was arrested outside the facility, where six officers found him waiting with his hands up.

“I saw the suspect outside by the storage unit, he was standing by the sidewalk with his hands in the air and his feet together,” Officer Phillip Claibourne said at a press conference Monday. “I stopped in the street and observed the weapon already laying in the street.”

Claibourne said Edwards was given his commands and arrested without incident.

“The color red was very prominent on the lower sections of the floor,” Officer James Hill said at the press conference as he recalled walking up to the glass doors of the storage facility.

Police said that during during an interrogation, Edwards expressed anger regarding the COVID-19 lockdown.

The officers applied tourniquets to the victims and the couple were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for life threatening injuries and are listed in critical condition.

“The investigation … shows that Edwards, who is homeless, had a bin at Public Storage, which apparently contained the machete,” police said in a statement. “In an interview … Edwards spoke of his anger over the COVID-19 shutdowns and his inability to get into the Rescue Mission. It appears Edwards retrieved the machete from his bin and explained that he decided to demonstrate his anger in the violent attack on the Crafts, who he did not know.”

Edwards is now in police custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in regards to this case. The Nashville Courts told InsideEdition.com that he has not entered a plea and is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

