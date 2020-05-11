Ex-WWE Wrestler Alberto Del Rio Allegedly Tied Woman With Boxing Straps During Brutal Assault: Reports

Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested over the weekend after a woman alleged he brutally beat and sexually assaulted her.

The unnamed alleged victim said she was slapped repeatedly, tied down with boxing straps and sexually assaulted after being accused of infidelity, according to an affidavit obtained by WOAI. She alleged Del Rio threatened to “drop [her son] off in the middle of the road somewhere,” if she didn’t put on a dress and dance, the report said.

The incident happened earlier this month, the alleged victim claimed. She said it was just one of the brutal beatings she has received from the former WWE champion.

This was also not the first time the first Mexican-born WWE world champion was accused of violence. He was fired in 2014 for allegedly slapping a WWE social media manager over an alleged racist remark. His former relationship with Paige, who was also a WWE wrestler, was also marked with battery accusations and WWE suspensions, according to Forbes.

Del Rio is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000, and he posted bond and was released from Bexar County Jail early Sunday morning. It is unclear when he is due to appear in court.

InsideEdition.com has reached out to Del Rio's lawyers.

