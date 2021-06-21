Two brothers have set a new record for the longest highline ever walked in Yosemite National Park and California, according to reports. The 2,800-foot line was strung starting from Taft Point west by brothers Moises and Daniel Monterrubio with the help of their friends over a six-day period, the Associated Press reported.

“It was pretty intense and dangerous. But we made it happen,” Daniel said.

The pair, who are training to be rope access technicians, said they’d wanted to cross over the area for a while, the AP reported. To cross a line, a person must heel-toe on it while wearing a harness in case of a fall.

The previous record for the longest line walked in Yosemite was 954 feet. The brothers received permission from park staffers in advance, and on June 10, they set out to complete their goal.

Daniel completed the line first, and then Moises completed it in 37 minutes, both falling a few times first.

“The most rewarding part was seeing all my friends at the anchor excited about just having it done,” Moises said. “I value that more than crossing.”

