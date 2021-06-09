Everyone needs a hobby, right? For Nadia, a woman in Ukraine, that hobby is collecting all things ladybug.

One look at her apartment, and it’s no surprise that she’s set a Guinness World Record for “Biggest Collection of Ladybug-Themed Items.”

Every corner of her place is filled with ladybug paraphernalia: pictures, stuffed toys, tea kettles — you name it, and she most likely has it.

Nadia started the project in 2009 when a friend gave her a ladybug brooch. Now, her reputation is such that people often give her ladybug products. That’s allowed her collection to snowball, and she’s now in possession of about 20,000 ladybug items.

Although people often ask to see all her ladybug things, Nadia usually declines, pointing out that she still lives in the apartment with her kids and cat. But someday, she hopes to open a museum so that others may bug-out at her record-breaking collection.

Related Stories