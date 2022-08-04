2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News.

After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police.

The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s mother and brother, who authorities believe was killed by her mother’s boyfriend, NBC News reported.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of murder, and two counts of corpse abuse, according to NBC News.

According to filed criminal complaints, Pascual-Reyes is accused of strangling Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 34, with a pillow and cutting her body into pieces "in order to hide evidence,” NBC News reported.

According to the outlet, court documents describe the younger victim only as a boy under the age of 14.

Court documents allege the suspect killed the boy by hitting him with his hands and feet, NBC reported, and that his body was also allegedly cut into pieces in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The 12-year-old girl had been drugged, tied to bed posts, and assaulted for nearly a week. She was able to escape by chewing through her bindings, breaking the braces on her teeth, authorities said.

On Aug 3, Pascual-Reyes faced a judge for the first time and was ordered to remain in jail without bail, according to NBC News.

