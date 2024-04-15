A group of men were caught on video pushing over a rock formation inside a national park. Park rangers are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

The video is causing national outrage over the destruction of federally protected land at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside Las Vegas.

The rocks are said to be 140 million years old.

“It has taken a really long time to create this unique and beautiful environment,” Lake Mead National Recreation Area public affairs officer John Haynes told "Good Morning America." “The damage is unfortunately permanent.”

This is reminiscent of the 2013 Utah incident when two scoutmasters toppled an ancient rock formation that stood for 200 million years. They were fined $2,000 and served a year of probation.

In 2016, a group was caught on camera destroying the Duckbill rock formation in Oregon. The vandals have never been caught.

If the people who pushed over the boulder in Nevada are caught, they could face six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.