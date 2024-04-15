2 Men Caught on Camera Destroying 140-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation in Nevada

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, April 15, 2024

The men are now members of the “tourons,” a term for tourists acting like morons.

A group of men were caught on video pushing over a rock formation inside a national park. Park rangers are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

The video is causing national outrage over the destruction of federally protected land at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside Las Vegas.

The rocks are said to be 140 million years old.

“It has taken a really long time to create this unique and beautiful environment,” Lake Mead National Recreation Area public affairs officer John Haynes told "Good Morning America." “The damage is unfortunately permanent.”

This is reminiscent of the 2013 Utah incident when two scoutmasters toppled an ancient rock formation that stood for 200 million years. They were fined $2,000 and served a year of probation.

In 2016, a group was caught on camera destroying the Duckbill rock formation in Oregon. The vandals have never been caught.

If the people who pushed over the boulder in Nevada are caught, they could face six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Related Stories

Children Find Rare Giant Sloth Fossil While on Field Trip
Man Pastes 350,000 Pennies Around His House for Immersive Art Exhibit
How the Infamous 1972 Pierre Hotel Heist Remains Unsolved
1st Graders Discover Rare Jefferson Sloth Fossil in Northern CaliforniaOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment