Two missing teen girls are believed to be among seven bodies found on property in rural Oklahoma owned by a convicted rapist, whose remains were found with the victims, authorities said.

Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, had been the subject of a statewide search after being reported missing by their parents, according to officials. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an endangered person alert for the girls on Monday, saying they were believed to be traveling with Jesse McFadden, a convicted sex offender.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said Monday it appeared the bodies of the missing teens and McFadden were found on his property. Autopsies were being conducted to confirm the identities of the dead, he said.

Janette Mayo, 59, told The Associated Press that deputies informed her Monday night that the other victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Holly Guess was married to McFadden, Mayo said, and the missing teens, Brewer and Webster, had been visiting the family.

Mayo said relatives only recently learned of McFadden's criminal history, and were concerned about his controlling personality.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“He was very demure. He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up," Mayo told The AP.

The sheriff did not disclose how the seven had died, but Mayo said she was told by deputies that her daughter and grandchildren had been shot to death.

McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020, according to authorities. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the start of his trial on charges of solicitation of a minor. When he failed to show up, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities said.

The case dated to 2017, when McFadden was accused of using a contraband cellphone while behind bars to exchange nude photos and videos with an underage girl, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else," Sheriff Rice said Monday.

