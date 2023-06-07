2 People Shot at Maryland Cemetery During Funeral of 10-Year-Old Murder Victim

Crime
Authorities said one person is in custody and police are still investigating.

Two people were shot at a Maryland cemetery Tuesday during the funeral of a 10-year-old murder victim from Washington, D.C., leaving one person dead, police said.

Police said the shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Washington National Cemetery with one person fatally struck and another hospitalized.

Police have not released the names of those who were shot.

The shooting occurred during burial service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was struck by a stray bullet while riding home in the back seat of a car in Washington, D.C. on Mother’s Day, and died several days later, WTOP reported.

Police said it does not appear the shooting was related to the death of Davis.

Davis’ case remains unsolved and CBS News reported that the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

The two people who were shot “were not directly related to the funeral of the 10-year-old girl,” Prince George’s County Police Major David Blazer told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

“We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral, the circumstances to the investigation in D.C. — this was totally independent of that,” he added.

Blazer said one person is in custody and police are still investigating. Police have not named who they have taken into custody.

