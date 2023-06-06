Three good Samaritans in Massachusetts are being credited for stopping a man from kidnapping his estranged wife, cops say.

Plymouth Police say that three men helped stop a man who cops say is accused of trying to kidnap his estranged wife while she was holding one of their children Friday morning.

Cops say that a 39-year-old Plymouth resident violated a restraining order by showing up at his estranged wife's residence.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Plymouth Police said that the man was “possessing a face mask and handcuffs, he tried to kidnap her by picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding one of their children.”

Police say that the woman’s screams were so loud that it attracted the attention of another resident, former corrections officer Jamie Costa.

Cops say Costa began yelling at the man to leave the woman alone and “lined him up for a good old fashioned football tackle. As he did this, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband.”

In the area were two brothers, Jeffrey "Chili" Williams and David Williams, who also heard the screams and rushed to help, cops said.

One of the brothers, licensed to carry a firearm, pulled his weapon, and the other assisted Jamie as he tackled and disarmed the man, Plymouth Police said.

The three Samaritans held the man until Officer Bobby Hackett arrived at the scene and placed the man in custody.

The police didn’t identify the 39-year-old who they say was attempting to kidnap his estranged wife nor did they name the victim.

The man was charged with violation of a restraining order, A&B on a family member, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment of a child. Two replica firearms were taken from the man, as well as a stiletto knife.

Following the arrest, the police thanked the good Samaritans and Officer Hackett said that they "saved this woman's life."

