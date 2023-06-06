An 83-year-old Texas man has admitted to killing his ex, a 78-year-old woman whom cops said was shot dead because she stared a new relationship, according to police.

Rowlett Police found the body of Sharon Radebaugh, 78, Saturday while responding to a call for an unconscious person. Radebaugh was pronounced dead on the scene, according to WFAA.

Rowlett Police said in a press release that investigators discovered this incident was “not a random act of violence but rather an act that stemmed from a previous relationship.”

Rowlett Police then identified the suspect as Elliott Wilson, 83, of Trinity, Texas. With the help of the Trinity County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers, the Rowlett Police took him into custody on Sunday, according to Fox 4 News.

Wilson admitted to shooting Radebaugh during a confrontation over her new relationship, cops said, according to CBS News.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000. He will be tried in Dallas County and by the Dallas County District Attorney.

A spokesperson for the Dallas District Attorney tells Inside Edition Digital that since Wilson was apprehended in a different county, ”it does not appear as though he has been transferred to us yet.”

It remains unclear if Wilson has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis issued a statement on social media about the murder saying, "I am saddened by the loss of a friend, Sharon Radebaugh. I knew Sharon as a kind, outgoing and smart woman who was an engaged citizen and cared about our community. She was a friend to many. I can not fathom why anyone could do something like this to her."

