Over the last six months, the remains of six women have been found in the Portland, Oregon, area, leading to speculation from the public and social media that it was the work of a serial killer. Now, Portland authorities are saying they have “no reason to believe” the women’s deaths are connected.

On Sunday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) posted a lengthy statement on their website and on social media dispelling rumors and saying they have “no reason to believe these six cases are connected.”

“We ask that our community be aware of the facts about these cases before sharing speculation. PPB is assuring our community that if we learn of an articulable danger, we will notify the public about it. PPB will continue to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to ensure we are doing all we can to pursue justice for any and all crime victims,” they added.

The remains of a half-dozen women were found within 100 miles of each other on the sides of roads, in woods or in secluded rural areas from February through May, the New York Post reported.

The causes of death in a most of the cases have not been revealed. Only one case has been ruled a homicide thus far, while some others have been considered suspicious, the New York Post reported.

Since the remains have been found, social media users and many in the community felt the deaths were connected or the work of a possible serial killer, according to reports. However, police are dismissing that.

“These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point,” the bureau said.

PPB said that they are investigating the case of Kristin Smith, 22, whose remains were found in February after being reported missing in December. The cause and manner of her death is so far undetermined per the medical examiner.

Ashley Real, 22, was reported missing in March just after being seen at a fast-food restaurant. Her body was found in early May. PPB is helping the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO is describing her death as suspicious, but they have not concluded that she was the victim of a homicide.

Joanna Speaks vanished in late March, her remains were found in a rural area of Clark County, Washington on April 8. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and has been the only case to be ruled a homicide, according to New York Post.

Her sister, Robyn, told local station KGW8 that she was concerned about the number of missing women being found dead in the area.

“I don’t want to ever scare people but reality is there are women dying at awful numbers,” Robyn Speaks said.

The three other women whose deaths have been grouped in the lot are Bridget Webster, who was found dead on April 30 in Polk County; Charity Perry, 24, whose body was discovered in Ainsworth State Park on April 24 and an unidentified Native woman whose remains were found inside a tent on the side of the road on April 24, the New York Post reported. PPB said there is no indication that foul play was suspected in the death of the unidentified woman.

Five separate law enforcement agencies are investigating the deaths as nearly all occurred in different counties.

Related Stories