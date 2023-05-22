Friends and family of Beau Mann gathered Saturday to hold a vigil in Los Angeles for the tech CEO whose body was discovered earlier this month after he disappeared more than a year ago, according to reports.

Mann, 39, was the founder and CEO of Sober Grid, a digital health company that provides mental health addiction care with services including peer recovery counseling and social networking, according to CBS News.

Mann founded the company in 2015 and had worked tirelessly to make it a success around the world.

However, on Nov. 30, 2021, Mann was last seen at a 7-Eleven in Studio City, California, when an Uber picked him up from the store and dropped him off on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, KTLA reported.

Mann had been in contact with his family two days prior, but a text to 911 just before he left the convenience store that night was the last time anyone heard from him, according to CBS News.

Mann’s remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property earlier this month on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Santa Monica Police who posted the news on social media.

His remains were identified by the L.A. County coroner through dental records, according to KTLA.

The cause of the death, however, has not been released.

The circumstances around Mann’s death remain a mystery to his friends and family who attended the vigil in his honor Saturday night.

His family believes foul play was involved, telling KTLA they are pointing to the fact that he bought a bag of ice at the store before taking an Uber, which is what his fiancé says is a sign Mann was intending to go home.

His fiancé Jason Abate, spoke to KTLA at Saturday’s vigil and said, “What did alarm me was the fact that he went to 7-Eleven and had programmed his destination and was to go home after that.

“So he went to 7-Eleven and he bought a bunch of stuff for his home like cleaning stuff and a big bag of ice because anyone who knows Beau knows he loves to chew on ice and his ice maker didn’t work so none of that surprised me,” he added.

What remains a mystery to Abate and much of Mann’s family is that there was a sudden change of direction during the Uber ride home.

“When someone is going to do their grocery shopping and they’re buying ice to go home, and that’s where they’re scheduled to go home, it doesn’t make sense for him to suddenly change his address... and during that change, he texted 911 and used the app’s emergency feature,” Abate added.

His family gave a statement to CBS News when Mann was found and thanked anyone who helped search for him.

"We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau's safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction," the family said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.

On May 8, Sober Grid did release a statement on their Facebook page and called the news of his death a “sad day.”

"We hope you will take a moment to think about Beau today. His bright smile and endless energy and compassion will be missed. While he is no longer with us, we know Beau's spirit will live on in Sober Grid's mission to help those in need," Sober Grid wrote.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Uber for comment and a spokesperson says in an email, "The trip ended with no incident reported to Uber, and the driver immediately picked up the next rider. We defer to law enforcement for any additional details about the investigation."

Anyone with any information on Mann’s death is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-395-9931.

