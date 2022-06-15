2 Toddlers Found Unresponsive in Northern Michigan Pond Pronounced Dead

News
Google Maps screengrab of aerial view of Hayes Township
Aerial view of Hayes township in Otsego County(Screengrab from Google Maps)
By Ziyne Abdo
First Published: 12:40 PM PDT, June 15, 2022

Troopers in Michigan were responding to a report about two missing children, whom they found in a pond.

Two toddlers were found face-down and unresponsive in a northern Michigan pond, according to Michigan State Police.  

On June 13, troopers of the state police’s Gaylord Post were responding to a report about two children in Hayes township in Otsego County who had gone missing for 40 minutes. 

The troopers found the two 2-year-old children unresponsive and first responders began performing life-saving measures. 

One of the children, a boy from Elmira, never recovered and was pronounced dead. The other child, a girl from Gaylord, was also later pronounced dead.

According to ABC 12, investigators don't suspect any foul play was involved in the children's deaths, though Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.
 

Related Stories

Toddler Found Alone on NYC Street Corner Reunited With Family
Woman Allegedly Strangled Mom's Dog, Then Burned It as 'Sacrifice'
After 18 Hours of Fighting to Stay Alive, Woman and Dog Rescued
18 Children Injured After Blow-Up Slide Tips Over in New York CityNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Illinois Dad Drowns His Young Kids, Writes to Wife 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You,' Prosecutor Says
Illinois Dad Drowns His Young Kids, Writes to Wife 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You,' Prosecutor Says
1

Illinois Dad Drowns His Young Kids, Writes to Wife 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You,' Prosecutor Says

Crime
Infamous Mobsters' Belongings, Including Meyer 'The Little Man' Lansky's Medal of Freedom, to Be Auctioned Off
Infamous Mobsters' Belongings, Including Meyer 'The Little Man' Lansky's Medal of Freedom, to Be Auctioned Off
2

Infamous Mobsters' Belongings, Including Meyer 'The Little Man' Lansky's Medal of Freedom, to Be Auctioned Off

Offbeat
Rescuers Block Alabama Traffic and Save Raccoon Stuck Atop 40-Foot Metal Pole Near Highway
Rescuers Block Alabama Traffic and Save Raccoon Stuck Atop 40-Foot Metal Pole Near Highway
3

Rescuers Block Alabama Traffic and Save Raccoon Stuck Atop 40-Foot Metal Pole Near Highway

Animals
Director of Cameron Boyce’s Final Movie Drops Legal Case After Financiers Dispute Claims
Director of Cameron Boyce’s Final Movie Drops Legal Case After Financiers Dispute Claims
4

Director of Cameron Boyce’s Final Movie Drops Legal Case After Financiers Dispute Claims

Entertainment
After 18 Hours of Fighting to Stay Alive, Woman and Dog Rescued From Arizona Canal
After 18 Hours of Fighting to Stay Alive, Woman and Dog Rescued From Arizona Canal
5

After 18 Hours of Fighting to Stay Alive, Woman and Dog Rescued From Arizona Canal

Inspirational