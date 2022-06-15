2 Toddlers Found Unresponsive in Northern Michigan Pond Pronounced Dead
Troopers in Michigan were responding to a report about two missing children, whom they found in a pond.
Two toddlers were found face-down and unresponsive in a northern Michigan pond, according to Michigan State Police.
On June 13, troopers of the state police’s Gaylord Post were responding to a report about two children in Hayes township in Otsego County who had gone missing for 40 minutes.
The troopers found the two 2-year-old children unresponsive and first responders began performing life-saving measures.
One of the children, a boy from Elmira, never recovered and was pronounced dead. The other child, a girl from Gaylord, was also later pronounced dead.
According to ABC 12, investigators don't suspect any foul play was involved in the children's deaths, though Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.
