A North Carolina father has been charged in connection with death of his toddler son, who accidentally killed himself while playing with his dad's loaded gun, authorities said.

Two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser had climbed through an open door into his father's truck, where a loaded Smith & Wesson 40-caliber handgun was on the front seat, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

While playing with the gun, the child was able to fire one round into his head, authorities said. The little boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“My heart goes out to the parents as they grieve the loss of their son,” said Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle in a statement this week. “These tragedies are 100% preventable by safely storing all weapons away from minor children as required by statute."

Warren Tyler Oser, the toddler's dad, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to properly and safely store a firearm to protect a minor, Doyle said. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.

"This is not about the rightful ownership of guns. This is about the responsibility of gun owners to protect minors by ensuring all weapons are kept safely away from children," Doyle said.

Both parents were home when the accident occurred, authorities said.

His family said Bennett was a sweet and energetic boy who loved his toy dinosaur and visiting his grandparents, who lived next door.

"Bennett was a happy child who loved everyone in his life deeply," his parents wrote in an online obituary. "Every single day, he would go down his list of favorite people to try and visit.

"Though his life was brief, his spirit and memory lives on in his family and friends. We are grateful and blessed that God chose us to be his parents and let us watch over him for even the short amount of time that he had on Earth."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with burial costs.

The sheriff's department urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and stored out of the reach of children.

