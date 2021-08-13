Mother Shot to Death on Zoom Call After Toddler Finds Unsecured Gun

A mother was shot to death by her toddler while on a Zoom call.

Shamaya Lynn was on a video conference call for work when her coworkers heard the sound of a gunshot followed by Lynn falling backwards.

Lynn, 21, did not get up, and her toddler was seen in the background, according to a statement released by the Altamonte Springs police department.

One of Lynn’s coworkers called 911, and when authorities arrived they found the young mother dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to local station WESH, the toddler had found an unsecured firearm that investigators said was left by their father. Both the toddler and their sibling are presently under the care of relatives.

“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” the station reported.

Detectives and the Seminole County State’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges the gun’s owner could face, the police said.

Related Stories