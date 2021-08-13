Mother Shot to Death on Zoom Call After Toddler Finds Unsecured Gun | Inside Edition

Mother Shot to Death on Zoom Call After Toddler Finds Unsecured Gun

Investigative
Police cars and tape outside of home, children seen in the cornerPolice cars and tape outside of home, children seen in the corner
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:42 AM PDT, August 13, 2021

A young mother’s death was witnessed on a video conference call with coworkers after being shot by her child.

A mother was shot to death by her toddler while on a Zoom call.

Shamaya Lynn was on a video conference call for work when her coworkers heard the sound of a gunshot followed by Lynn falling backwards. 

Lynn, 21, did not get up, and her toddler was seen in the background, according to a statement released by the Altamonte Springs police department.

One of Lynn’s coworkers called 911, and when authorities arrived they found the young mother dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to local station WESH, the toddler had found an unsecured firearm that investigators said was left by their father. Both the toddler and their sibling are presently under the care of relatives.

“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” the station reported.

Detectives and the Seminole County State’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges the gun’s owner could face, the police said.

Related Stories

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3-Year-Old Florida Boy Accidentally Shoots 2-Year-Old-Sister in Chest With Gun He Found in Couch, Police Say
3-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Accidentally Shoots and Kills 2-Year-Old Brother: Police
17-Yr-Old High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead by Friend in Georgia: CopsCrime

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime