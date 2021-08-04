An Oklahoma mother is dead alongside her 16-year-old son after he accidentally shot her while playing with a pistol before turning the gun on himself after he had realized what he had done. “It’s tragic,” Del City Police Maj Bradley Rule told KFOR. “It boils down to an accidental shooting.”

The tragedy began Saturday night, around 11:22 p.m. when the unnamed teen was playing with a gun in the living room of their Del City home, authorities said. The gun accidentally went off, travelled through a wall and hit his 36-year-old mother, Stephanie Roeshawne Jennings, in the head.

"The bullet traveled through the wall that separated the living room from the kitchen and struck Stephanie in the head," Rule explained, according to People.com. "She fell to the floor right then and was deceased."

Investigators believe that’s when the boy rushed to the kitchen, and saw what had happened.

The teen then ran outside and shot himself in the head, Rule said.

A neighbor who heard the shooting from the street dialed 911 and authorities arrived to find his body on the street, with a gunshot wound to the head, People.com reported.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

“To be handling this firearm and then it goes off, I’m sure that was terrifying in and of itself. But then to go around the corner and see the result of it, shooting your own mother, I can’t imagine what he felt,” Rule told KFOR.

An investigation continues “just to confirm those facts just to make sure there’s nothing else going on … there’s not something going on we don’t know about,” Rule said, according to KFOR.

