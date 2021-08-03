In some parts of the country, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are the highest they've been since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Virtually all of those patients are unvaccinated, and the nurses who care for them are overwhelmed, overworked and in short supply.

“The Delta wave that we’re seeing now—people are younger and sicker,” Louisiana ICU nurse Felicia Croft said in a now-viral video that she recorded.

Croft says that among the patients at her hospital in Shreveport are the parents of her 14-year-old daughter's friend.

“Her friend's parents are in my ICU, and one of them may not go home, and the other is really, really sick too. And as a nurse, to know that if you can't get these two people home, that their kids will be orphaned,” Croft continued in tears.

Croft spoke to Inside Edition about what it’s like in her hospital now.

“Our numbers are up. They are way, way up from where we were just a few weeks ago. In the beginning, it was more the older population, but with this wave that we've seen, it has been just a totally different story. Everybody is susceptible at this point,” Croft said.

Lindsay Fairchild, an ICU nurse from Daytona Beach, Florida, finds the current surge overwhelming. Because of COVID-19 protocols, she had to watch through a window as her own father slipped away last year.

“It’s as bad as it could possibly be. It’s actually worse now than it ever was last year,” Fairchild said.

