ICU Nurse Offers Comfort and Reassurance to COVID-19 Patients Before They're Put on Ventilator

Nurses are often the last face some COVID-19 patients see before they get put on a ventilator. Inside Edition spoke to a traveling ICU nurse, who recorded a reenactment of those moments in full PPE gear to show how she tells patients the difficult news.

“I really just wanted to show that healthcare workers, we’re here and we love our patients and we’re with them every step of the way,” Savannah said.

Savannah, who asked to use only her first name, breaks the news to patients in a gentle and loving way. She knows they may never wake up again and wants patients to go off with a sense of peace, so she offers to set up a video chat with their family before the procedure.

“I want to make sure that families get to talk to their loved ones and that people get to say everything that they need to say,” Savannah said.

She walks the patient through what will happen and comforts them through it all.

