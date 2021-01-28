Single Mom and Nurse Killed After Being Struck by Snowplow Outside New York Hospital Where She Worked

A 33-year-old nurse and single mother was killed on Tuesday after she was struck by a snowplow in a freak accident that occurred outside the New York hospital where she worked, according to authorities.

Kristen L. Stevenson had just left Glen Falls Hospital where she worked as a catheterization nurse when she unknowingly walked behind a plow truck operator, officials said. Stevenson had been in the rear area of the parking lot when the snowplow operator, who was a hospital employee, reportedly backed up and hit her.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., Glen Falls Police responded to the call of a motor vehicle crash. Responding officers and medics on the scene provided first, but Stevenson died as a result of her injuries, Glens Falls Police said in a statement.

Ray Agnew, a Glen Falls Hospital spokesperson, told Inside Edition Digital that Stevenson “was a light and decorated veteran of the hospital.” He said she had just completed the nurse practitioner program where she wanted to specialize in critical care.

In August, Stevenson was awarded the Pritzker Memorial Scholarship. On her application, she wrote, “I would like to start by saying that I am forever grateful for the experiences I have gained at Glens Falls Hospital. I am pushed every day by the organization to be the best nurse that I can be, and because of this, I have complete my education as a single mom and have a passion for critical care nursing. Much like Rozanne Pritzker, I have completed my education as a single mother, and have a passion for critical care nursing….I plan to continue on to a Nurse Practitioner program with a specialization in critical care.”

Agnew said she was the Chair of their Unit-based Council. Described as a person who had a “true passion for critical care nursing,” Stevenson left what would be her last note on a whiteboard for her team in the Cardiac Cath Lab that said: “Did you know… shared leadership is a dynamic nurse to nurse partnership. Clinical nurses are treated as partners and have authority related to professional practice.”

Barb McDermott, Stevenson’s supervisor, said “with the recent influx of COVID to critical care, Kristen – who was [a] fully cross-trained critical care nurse was always willing to be part of the surge plan and willing to go wherever there was the greatest patient need.”

"She was a single mom, working full time while also going to school. When her mom passed, Kristen jumped in to provide care and support for her younger brother because that is what Kristen did – whatever the task, she got it done with grace, kindness, and care,” McDermott said.

Chief Nursing Officer Donna Kirker added: “Kristen was a beautiful soul and exemplary professional nurse. She made an incredible impact on her patients, colleagues and everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as a role model for nursing excellence.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and colleagues,” Agnew said on behalf of the entire Glen Falls Hospital community, “She will be dearly missed.”

Glens Falls Police say they're still investigating the crash, CBS6/WRGB reported.

