New York Man Trapped in Car for Hours After Plow Dumps Snow on It

A 58-year-old was snowed in inside of his car for more than 10 hours after a snow plow accidentally covered his car in four feet of snow in upstate New York, according to authorities.

Kevin Kresen had hypothermia and frostbite when he was found by a state trooper. He had been in his car without heat.

Authorities found his car after digging through the snow. Kresen had veered off of State Route 17c in Owego. He was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

Owego was hit with three feet of snow Wednesday night into Thursday from Winter Storm Gail. Four people were killed as a result of the storm.

