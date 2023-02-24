Seven people, including a 2-year-old girl, her mother and five teenagers, were wounded in a shooting Thursday near an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to reports.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. outside the James G. Blaine School in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The incident occurred as a non-school related event was coming to an end, Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater told the Associated Press.

A 2-year-old girl was shot in her left thigh and taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Her 31-year-old mother was shot twice in her left leg and is also in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot twice in the chest and the right side of his body was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the outlet.

A 13-year-old, two 16-year-old victims and a 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals where they are all in stable condition, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police announced late Thursday they were searching for three shooters who were seen dressed in all black and driving a grey four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The car was believed to have been made between 2011 and 2016, officials said.

No suspects have been detained and that no motive has been established, police said.

"We don't believe that all of the victims at this point were intended targets,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told NBC 10.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took to Twitter to speak on the incident.

"Schools and other public spaces must remain safe havens for youth and the community," he wrote. "It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to learn of another shooting occurring on or near school grounds. I’m praying for the victims involved."

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan released a statement on the devastating incident.

"Our schools must be safe," he wrote. "Our schoolyards must be safe. Our children's walks to and from school must be safe. Our communities must be safe. While we must do everything in our collective power to ensure that our schools and communities at large are safe, we cannot do this without real, systemic change to our commonwealth's gun laws."

