A teenager on an alleged shooting spree in Orlando, Florida, killed three people, including a journalist who was reporting on the death of the first alleged victim, authorities said.

A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Spectrum News 13 sent reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and a photojournalist to the scene to cover the story. While they were working on covering the killing, the suspected gunman in the earlier homicide came back to the scene and shot Lyons and the News 13 photojournalist, officials said.

"Deputies located two men who had been shot in or near a vehicle. They are a news 13 reporter and photographer,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Detectives believe the same suspect then entered a home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter, killing the little girl.

Police say the mother and photojournalist are both in the hospital.

A witness from the initial murder identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, according to an arrest affidavit.

“So we have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shootings this afternoon,” Mina said.

Moses is currently in police custody and has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, according to court records.

Lyons started working in the Orlando journalism market in July 2022. He earned both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Central Florida. His family says he was “a happy soul.”

“No one in our community, not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals, should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” said Mina.

“The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again,” Lyon’s fiancé said on social media.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

