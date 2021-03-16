2-Year-Old's Lost Buzz Lightyear Toy Gets Tour of Airport Before Being Reunited With Excited Toddler

Buzz Lightyear went on the adventure of a lifetime thanks to his 2-year-old buddy Hagen Davis. Buzz ended up getting the royal treatment from staff members at SouthWest Airlines after little Hagen left his friend, Buzz, behind on a recent flight.

Hagen and his family were flying from Little Rock, Arkansas to Texas for a funeral that included a layover when Ashely Davis, Hagen’s mom, realized that Buzz was missing.

“It was a very hectic trip,” Davis said. “I was jumping on a plane with a 2-year-old.”

Davis said she went through her backpack and realized that Buzz was missing. "I really didn't do my due diligence as being the mom to triple check that everything was with this,” she said.

Meanwhile, her little guy was giving her the third-degree.

“He [Hagen] was frantically asking, "Where's Buzz? Where's Buzz?" Davis recalled.

Until Southwest Airlines came to mom's rescue.

Beth Buchanan, the Southwest Airlines operations agent, noticed when she went through the airplane after it had emptied out, that Buzz was sitting by himself on a seat.

Buchanas said she was able to use the initials on Buzz's feet to help track down his family. But before Buzz was reunited with this best friend, Buchanan told Inside Edition Digital that she took pictures of Buzz's adventure through Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. In addition to photos, a decorated box with a note to Commander Hagen from Buzz Lightyear were given to Hagen when he was reunited with his toy.

