Why Retro Toys Are Making a Comeback This Holiday Season

It’s a Christmas crisis! A toy shortage is sweeping the U.S. The pandemic is playing a big part—leading to manufacturing and shipping delays. Parents have also loaded up on toys to keep their kids entertained while on lockdown, leaving less for the holidays.

One big-ticket item that will be hard to find is the new PlayStation. There was a stampede in Michigan this week as customers tried to snatch up the gaming console.

Stores are also noticing that retro toys, like the Rubik’s cube, roller skates and nerf guns, are making a big comeback.

“This year families are spending more time together than they ever have so that leaves room for new activities that they can do together while they're stay home and being safe, so nostalgic toys are great for that because they really let everyone get in on the play experience and have fun as a family,” said Marissa DiBartolo, editor-in-chief of The Toy Insider.

