2,000-Year-Old Dancing Moses Statue Found in Ancient Turkish City

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:05 AM PST, December 17, 2023

While the body and base of the statue were together, its head and arms were not with it.

A 2,000-year-old statue has been unearthed in Turkey.

Archaeologists found it during an excavation of what is currently the city of Mugla.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry says it’s the Dancing Moses, or Dancing Mousa, and it was inspired by ancient mythology.

They say it is the work of sculptor Philiskos and is the only Hellenistic period original that was copied during the Roman era.

What was found is being restored and preserved.

It will be displayed at the Mugla Museum, which houses other works found in the area of what was Stratonikela. It’s also known as the “City of Gladiators” and got temporary recognition from UNESCO World Heritage as it is one of the world’s largest marble cities.

