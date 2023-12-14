Tennessee Mom Says She Found Her 2-Year-Old Stuck in Air Vent

Health
toddler with her lower body stuck in air vent
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:16 PM PST, December 14, 2023

Safety experts suggest securing air vents so young kids can’t open them.

Curious young children can already be a handful, but there is another thing parents should be wary of — kids playing in air vents.

Katie Burk says she put her 2-Year-Old twins down for a nap at their home near Nashville. When she went to check on them, she found little Mclaine trapped in an air vent with her head and arms poking out of the floor and her sister Waylin pointing at her.

“Waylin's pointing at her saying 'stuck,' 'stuck,' and Mclaine's in the vent saying, 'stuck,' and so I just lifted her right out. She came right out. Thankfully no cuts or scrapes or bruises or anything like that,” Burk tells Inside Edition.

Exploring air vents seems to come naturally to toddlers and if the covers are not secured, they can be dangerous. Videos posted on social media show how easily little ones get stuck, or worse.

Oregon mom Saydie Reedy’s son Kolson fell eight feet down a vent in 2020.

“My toddler ran up to me and said, ‘Baby in,’ and I said, ‘Baby in where?’ And at that point I was in a panic,” Reedy says.

A police officer climbed into a small crawl space beneath the house to push Kolson back up the vent. Kolson was covered in filth but was unhurt.

Safety experts suggest securing air vents so kids can not open them, which Burk did the same evening she found a stuck Mclaine.

“My husband is in construction so he came home with all his tools and we screwed the vent down,” Burk says.

Related Stories

Apple to Release New Stolen Device Protection Feature
What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome?
Some Parents Say Schools Take Restraint and Seclusion Too Far
2 Men, Dog Rescued by Rope After Falling Through Icy Lake in MinnesotaHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms
What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms
1

What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms

Health
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
2

University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops

Crime
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
3

Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting

News
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
4

Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep

Health
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
5

How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World

Offbeat
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
6

Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later

Health