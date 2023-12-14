What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms

First Published: 10:48 AM PST, December 14, 2023

Maggie Mundwiller tells Inside Edition whenever she is around holiday decorations, within five minutes she breaks out into an itchy rash.

The Christmas Tree Association says between 23 and 30 million trees will be sold this holiday season, but for some people, the evergreen fragrance will come with sniffling and sneezing in a medical phenomenon known as Christmas tree syndrome.

"It's sneezing, watery eyes. It could even induce asthma symptoms, so tightness in my throat and with breathing," Mundwiller tells Inside Edition.

“It’s sneezing, watery eyes. It could even induce asthma symptoms, so tightness in my throat and with breathing,” Mundwiller tells Inside Edition.

She is not alone. People are taking to social media to document their problems with Christmas trees.

Dr. Zachary Rubin spoke with Inside Edition.

“It’s estimated that maybe as high as about seven to ten percent of people who are around Christmas trees, whether they’re real or fake, will have increased allergy or asthma symptoms,” Rubin says. 

Rubin says a lot of people are sensitive to the scent of a real tree. With fake trees, the accumulation of dust collected on them from keeping the same tree over time can flare up symptoms.

To reduce the symptoms of Christmas tree syndrome, Nectar Allergy Center’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tania Elliot, suggests dusting of Christmas trees and vacuuming the dust that falls to the floor.

The expert also recommends giving the tree a hard shake, hosing it off with water and letting it dry completely before bringing it inside your home.

Ornaments and other holiday decorations can also collect dust and mold in storage, which can bring on allergies.

