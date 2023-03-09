$2.1 Billion Power Ball Winner Buys $25.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:52 AM PST, March 9, 2023

Edwin Castro, the winner of that record-setting, $2.1-billion Power Ball jackpot, just made his first big purchase, dropping $25.5 million on a palatial pad in the star-studded Hollywood Hills. 

It’s a home fit for a new billionaire. 

The pricey property will not make much of a dent in Castro’s lottery savings after pocketing $997 million in cash by opting for a lump sum payout.

“It’s the most expensive home sold in Los Angeles this year,” "My Lottery Dream House" host David Bromstead tells Inside Edition.

For $25.5 million, California-native Castro got a 15,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, one of which features massive slabs of marble. 

And no Hollywood Hills home would be complete without an exercise room and home theater.

Moving outdoors, there is the requisite infinity pool for when Castro is looking to beat the heat.

All these amenities provide little reason to ever leave home, but then Castro might never have the pleasure of meeting his new neighbors.

Dakota Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ariana Grande are just a few of the Hollywood heavyweights who own property nearby.

