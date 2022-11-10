Gas Station Owner Who Sold $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Excited to Receive His Own $1 Million Prize

Inside Edition is on the trail of the mystery Powerball billionaire. The winning numbers— 56, 41, 33, 47 and 10, and Powerball number 10— were on a ticket purchased at Joe’s Service Center, an Exxon gas station in Los Angeles County in California.

“I hope it’s someone from the area,” Danny Chahayed, the son of gas station owner Joe Chahayed, tells Inside Edition.

Though the big winner is still unknown, Danny’s father, Joe, is the toast of the neighborhood after selling the winning ticket.

“This is exciting!” Joe, 73, tells Inside Edition. He was presented with a $1 million check for selling the winning ticket.

His regular patrons say he’s deserving of the prize.

“I love him,” one customer says.

The person who bought the ticket at the Chahayed family’s business won $2.04 billion, the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

