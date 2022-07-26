Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M

First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, July 26, 2022

AJ Kumaran, founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, says each of his employees will get a ticket, and if anyone wins, they all get to share equally.

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!

AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s 50,000 workers.

At two bucks a pop, that's a $100,000 roll of the dice.

Kumaran says each of his employees will get a ticket, and if anyone wins, they all get to share equally.

Video shows the 50,000 tickets being printed at a store in Dallas — a process that took about eight hours.

The restaurant employees have a 1 and 6,052 chance of winning, compared to 1 in 303 million for the rest of us, according to Harvard statistician and lottery expert Dr. Mark Glickman.

Each employee would end up with $16,200 each.

No one has matched all six numbers since April, making it 28 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The drawing takes place tonight at 11 p.m. eastern time.

