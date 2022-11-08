Single Powerball Winner Out of California Announced After Ticket System Crash in Minnesota Delays Drawing

A single Powerball ticket that won the $2.04 billion jackpot was sold at a gas station in California.

It was sold at Joe’s Service Center, an Exxon gas station in Los Angeles County. The winning numbers were 56, 41, 33, 47 and 10, and the Powerball number was 10.

The historic Powerball drawing finally went ahead after a nail-biting and bizarre overnight delay.

Last night the draw for the biggest lottery prize U.S. history was thrown into chaos when millions of Americans expecting to watch the drawing instead were met with an announcement that, due to a technical problem, the drawing would not occur at its scheduled time.

Host Laura Johnson tried to stay upbeat as she delivered the bad news from the lottery studio in Tallahassee. “Make sure you hold on to your tickets and check powerball.com for the winning Powerball results!” she said.

There was uproar on social media over the delay.

“They pull ping pong balls out of a spinning basket; how do you screw that up?” posted one player.

“Nothing like a suspicious 2 billion dollar #powerball mystery to bring the nation together,” another person wrote.

So, what happened? So many people bought tickets in Minnesota that their sales verification system crashed.

But ultimately the drawing went on, and now one lucky person who decided to buy a Powerball ticket at a California gas station has become America’s newest billionaire.

