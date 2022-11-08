Delaware Woman Claims Lottery Win, Buys Tickets on Way Home and Wins Again

Human Interest
lottery winner
The woman won a total of $400,000.Getty Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:42 AM PST, November 8, 2022

The woman was on her way home from collecting lottery winnings when she won again.

There is one lucky woman in the state of Delaware.

The 70-year-old had won $100,000 from scratch-off tickets and went with a friend to collect her winnings last month at the state lottery headquarters.

On the way home, the woman decided to celebrate by stopping to buy more scratch-offs. And just like that, she won $300,000 more, according to state lottery officials.

The Newark resident, who asked to remain anonymous, won her first prize from two Ultimate Cash tickets purchased at a gas station. Her second big win came in the form of three Serious Money tickets.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize and she came with me to claim it," she told officials. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity." 

The woman plans to use most of the money for her retirement fund, lottery officials said.

"I love scratching Instant Game tickets!" she told gaming officials.

