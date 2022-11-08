Delaware Woman Claims Lottery Win, Buys Tickets on Way Home and Wins Again
The woman was on her way home from collecting lottery winnings when she won again.
There is one lucky woman in the state of Delaware.
The 70-year-old had won $100,000 from scratch-off tickets and went with a friend to collect her winnings last month at the state lottery headquarters.
On the way home, the woman decided to celebrate by stopping to buy more scratch-offs. And just like that, she won $300,000 more, according to state lottery officials.
The Newark resident, who asked to remain anonymous, won her first prize from two Ultimate Cash tickets purchased at a gas station. Her second big win came in the form of three Serious Money tickets.
"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize and she came with me to claim it," she told officials. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."
The woman plans to use most of the money for her retirement fund, lottery officials said.
"I love scratching Instant Game tickets!" she told gaming officials.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family Mourns Slain Pregnant Woman Ashley Bush as New Details Emerge in Alleged Plot to Take Her Unborn BabyCrime
Nurse Charged With Abuse After Allegedly Amputating Man's Foot Without Doctor's OrderCrime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
Vermont Woman Attacked at Condo Complex by Brown Bear After Her Dog Chased Its CubAnimals
Woman Completes New York City Marathon 1 Day After Running Down 33 Flights of Stairs to Escape FireHuman Interest