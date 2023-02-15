Meet the Mystery Man Who Won $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

The winner of that record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is stepping up to claim their prize.

The California State Lottery announced at a press conference that Edwin Soto is the sole winner of the largest Powerball prize in history.

Soto bought the ticket for the November drawing at Joe's Service Center in Altadena but waited three months to come forward.

Joe Chahayed, the owner of the service center, collected a $1 million check for selling the winning ticket.

California law requires that all lottery winners be made public.

Soto is electing to take his winnings as a lump sum, and while he did not attend the press conference announcing the news he did provide officials with a statement.

"I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing," said Soto, who is now California's first lottery billionaire.

