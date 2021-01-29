22-Year-Old Hired to Run 'Disaster' Philly Vaccination Site Took Home 4 Leftover Vaccines for Friends

A 22-year-old Drexel University graduate student was hired to run a mass vaccination site with zero experience and no medical qualifications. Now the young man, Andrei Doroshin, says he took home four leftover vaccines to give to his friends so that they would not go bad.

People who came to the Philadelphia Convention Center described a chaotic scene, with healthy people in their thirties getting vaccinated and elderly people being turned away after waiting for hours.

“I don’t understand who gave a 22-year-old key to the convention center and thousands and thousands of doses of vaccines and just said, here,” 32-year-old Jillian Horn told Inside Edition.

Horn said she was able to make an appointment online even though she’s not in an eligible group.

“It was a disaster. I’ll never get the image out of my head,” Horn said.

Nurse Katrina Lipinsky volunteered at the site. She claims she saw Doroshin taking vaccines home in a bag.

“I feel terrible for the role I played in contributing to this operation,” Lipinsky wrote on social media.

Doroshin denies any wrongdoing.

“We did something that the health department and the city couldn’t do, that no other group could do. So, I’m sorry sir, but we did the job,” Doroshin said.

Doroshin said they located eligible people but still had a few doses left.



“We had four vaccines that were left over. I took it upon myself, especially in this pandemic where every vaccine matters, every single one, to put that vaccine into the arms as per the guidance. I did vaccinate four of my friends," he said.

