Chris Pearson, one of the first contestants on the MTV reality show “Ex on the Beach,” was fatally stabbed Sunday.

The altercation began with an argument at the part-time DJ’s apartment complex pool, according to TMZ.

The LAPD told Inside Edition that the dispute that preceded the young man’s death was with an unidentified male, and that they are still investigating the incident.

Authorities say that no arrests have been made yet.

A GoFundMe was set up for Pearson’s funeral costs, where his friends wrote, “The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends.

"All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon," the GoFundMe page continued.

“He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn't leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy.”

