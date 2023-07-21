A 26-year-old Nebraska man was behind bars Friday and charged with sexual assault for allegedly posing as a high school junior, according to authorities.

Zachary Scheich was arrested Thursday at a library in Lincoln, police said. Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson told a press conference that Scheich attended 54 days of class last semester at two Lincoln high schools.

He used the alias Zak Hess and claimed to be 17, Jackson said.

Police began investigating the man in June after receiving reports from "multiple sources," authorities said.

Scheich was charged Thursday with two counts of sexual assault using an electronic communication device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor, police said. He was being held without bail at the Lancaster county Department of Corrections, according to online jail records.

He has not entered a plea, authorities said.

While attending classes, Scheich communicated online with girls as young as 13 and 14, while pretending to be a student, reported KOLN-TV, citing allegations in a search warrant affidavit.

In February, Scheich allegedly asked a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him, the affidavit claims, according to the station. In March, Scheich allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl to lose her virginity with him and requested sexually explicit photos, the affidavit said, according to the station.

“I’ve been in the district for 10 years, and this is the first time that I can remember something like this happening,” Lincoln Public Schools Director of Security Joe Wright told reporters Thursday.

Using forged documents, Scheich enrolled at Northwest High School in October, police said. He then transferred to Southeast High School in January, authorities said.

The alleged sexual assaults did not occur on campus, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who knew the man as Zak Hess to contact them at 402-475-3600.