29-Year-Old California Soccer Plays Dies After Sustaining Serious Injuries During an On-Field Fight

News
Misael Sanchez, smiling at beach picnic
GoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:12 PM PDT, July 26, 2022

Misael Sanchez, a soccer player in California, who was in critical condition following an on-field fight between spectators and players following a referee decision, has died, according to reports.

A fight during a soccer game at California school Oxnard High on July 10 resulted in the death of 29-year-old Misael Sanchez, according to a release from the Oxnard Police Department. 

The game between adult teams led to a fight involving both players and attendees, erupting on the field over a referee’s call, according to CBS News.

This brawl left Sanchez in critical condition. Fifteen days later on Monday, July 25, the player succumbed to his injuries, according to the police. 

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death, according to the police.

A GoFundMe created by Sanchez’s family to aid in memorial and funeral expenses has raised just over $15,000 of their $20,000 goal as of Tuesday.

According to CBS News, witnesses identified one of Sanchez's attackers as 46-year-old Berlin Jose Melgara, who was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police say they are "still searching for witnesses or anyone who might have video recorded all or part of the fight," according to the release. 

The Oxnard Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the game or the fight to contact them. The department has created a link with the option of remaining anonymous for anyone with video evidence of the situation. 

